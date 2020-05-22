SCHOOL BOARD NOTES: Construction bid accepted, $1.1 million lower than estimate

The Storm Lake School Board accepted a $14.84 million bid from WA Klinger of Sioux City to build the early childhood center. The bid was $1.1 million below the architect’s estimate.

“This is a huge relief, I just can’t say it enough,” said board member Dave Skibsted, who served during the high school renovation. “Hats off to (COO) Jeff Tollefson and DLR,” the district’s architect.