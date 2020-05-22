Prime Time cancelled   

Community Ed has cancelled Prime Time for 2020. “With COVID-19 at the forefront of our thoughts, the enrichment event for adults 55-plus years old will return in the summer of 2021,” says Alison Myrtue of Community Ed. “It has been very well attended and it is with everyone's health in mind, that we have decided to cancel.”

