City urging residents to wear masks in public

Published Friday, May 22, 2020
The City of Storm Lake strongly urges residents to wear face coverings.
Wearing a face covering is a critical tool to reduce asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19. Residents should consider staying home as much as possible, practice social distancing of at least six feet, wash hands frequently, cover coughs and stay home when sick.
