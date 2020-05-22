BVU scholarship music to band member’s ears

Published Friday, May 22, 2020
Santiago Moral’s last semester at Storm Lake High School didn’t go as planned. COVID-19 disrupted classes, closed campus, cancelled prom, and placed a question mark over commencement exercises.
The one that hurt Moral the most? The Iowa Jazz Championships, which were scheduled for early April in Des Moines. Storm Lake was one of the Class 4A competitors to earn a berth.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.