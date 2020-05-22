BVU Director of Counseling Services offers assistance in pandemic

When COVID-19 struck the U.S., educators across the country moved quickly. Leaders at Buena Vista University mobilized as well, enacting plans to extend spring break while making preparations to conclude the semester online, as campus was nearly vacated in an effort to protect health of students, faculty, staff and the community.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.