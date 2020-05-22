Albert City Summerfest cancelled

Published Friday, May 22, 2020
Albert City Chamber has decided not to hold their annual June celebration Summerfest this year. Lots of planning and pre-purchasing has to take place in order for the weekend-long event to run smoothly.
Restrictions to ensure safe social distancing and use of the park add another layer of difficulty.
