Kenkham Chanthavisouk
Kenkham Chanthavisouk, 94, of Storm Lake died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her home.
Traditional Buddhist Rites will take place on Sunday, May 24, at 1:30 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery.
