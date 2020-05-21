Kenkham Chanthavisouk

Published Thursday, May 21, 2020

Kenkham Chanthavisouk, 94, of Storm Lake died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her home.

Traditional Buddhist Rites will take place on Sunday, May 24, at 1:30 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery.

