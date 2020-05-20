SLMS competes at National History Day

Storm Lake Middle School would like to congratulate the students who participated in National History Day this year. More than half a million middle and high school students participate in this contest each year. Students benefit by using reading and research skills, problem solving skills, and critical thinking. For the first time in history, both the regional and state contests were virtual.

