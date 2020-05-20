Reopening our state, step-by-step

CAPITOL LETTERS

BY STATE SENATOR MARK SEGEBART

R-District 6, Vail

Governor Reynolds opened up all of Iowa’s 99 counties last week. Businesses like restaurants, churches and dentist offices that had been closed previously are able to open under controlled circumstances. These are the first steps to getting Iowa up and running again.

I have been getting phone calls about campaign signs on state property. Just a friendly reminder that this is not allowed on state or county right-of-ways. They will be taken down and may be picked up at state and county shops. If you haven’t requested an absentee ballot, do it now. You can call your county auditor to get the correct address.

I also am hearing from livestock producers who have fat animals ready for slaughter and no packers willing to take them. If you find yourself in that situation you can get help by calling the Iowa Resource Coordination Center at 515-725-1005 or visit www.iowafarmerhelp.com.

In March, the governor issued the first emergency proclamation limiting social gatherings and closing facilities such as restaurants, gyms and casinos. Schools were closed for the remainder of the school year, and workplaces were encouraged to have their employees work from home when possible. The point of these measures was to limit the number of places people could congregate close together in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus in our state. In slowing the spread of the virus, the health care system would not be overwhelmed and it would ensure resources would be available for those people who needed care.

That goal has largely been met. Hospitals have enough beds and ventilators for those who need them, and the state continues to place restrictions in counties with a high number of cases and for those Iowans most at risk. In fact, some health care professionals have been furloughed because of the lack of use of health care facilities in Iowa.

Now, as the state expands testing and monitors the data, we can reopen our state, step-by-step, in a safe and responsible way. Individuals will continue to test positive for the coronavirus, but the capacity of our health care system is strong. As the state reopens, public and private facilities will still need to take the proper precautions and follow guidelines, like continuing to use social distancing and limiting capacity.

The governor made some adjustments to education standards as well. Iowa schools may start the next school year before Aug. 23, but only if that time exceeds 180 school days, or 1,080 hours for the school year. Some of the regulatory relief in this proclamation include suspending the requirement for face-to-face contact between children and licensed practitioners giving private instruction, suspending the requirement for face-to-face contact between children and private home school assistance program teachers and suspending scholarship rules for interscholastic athletes.

As Iowa begins to emerge from this pandemic, it remains important to make responsible decisions for ourselves and our families. Continuing to practice social distancing, limiting trips to busy places like the grocery store, and frequently washing hands are still best practices at this time.

The corn and soybeans are coming up and life is continuing on Iowa farms. Stay safe. My wife has been making masks and my church is scheduling services for the over 60 crowd at one time and the under 60 bunch on a different day.

You can call or text me at 712-269-4519 or email to mark.segebart@ legis.iowa.gov.

It is an honor to serve as your state senator!

Senator Segebart serves as the vice chair of the Human Resources Committee, as well as the Natural Resources & Environment and Local Government committees.