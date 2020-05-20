Larry Parr

Larry Eugene Parr, 73, of Battle Creek passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his residence.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, May 16, at Armstrong–Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton, with Pastor Harvey Hanson officiating. Committal will take place at a later date in Grant Township Cemetery of rural Rodney.

Larry “Catfish” Eugene Parr was welcomed into the world by his parents Charles and Flossie (McCall) on March 13, 1947. Due to complications at birth, Larry’s mother Flossie passed away. Charles, a single father, placed his infant son into the loving arms of his Uncle Leland and Aunt Bernadine McCall.

He grew up on the family farm in rural Castana, where he developed his kind, carefree fearless personality. During grade school Larry was the hula hoop champion and with the need for speed would drag race around the Sioux City and Onawa area. He also like entering into the local demo derbies.

In January 1967, Larry enlisted into the United States Army. He served his country during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in February 1970. After being discharged he rode his motorcycle home to Castana and dove back into life. He worked various jobs before he began his lifelong career trucking over the road to the lower 48, running coast to coast. You might have even shared a few chuckles on the CB with the handle “Catfish” along the way. With an outgoing personality, Larry had the ability to strike up a conversation, so he really never new a stranger. His need for speed would rise again and Larry would speed around in his beloved 1970 Torino Cobra.

When life would slow down you would find Larry rooting on his Kansas City Chiefs and Royals, casting a fishing pole, spending time with his family or in his garden. He was proud of his vegetable garden, fruit trees and home-canned bounty. Larry developed a fondness for working with his hands and enjoyed carpentry. No project was too big or small from making an entertainment center to a child’s picnic bench, he took pride in providing for his family.

When the snow would begin to fall and his favorite holiday, Christmas, would approach, Larry’s eyes would burn bright as Father Christmas handing out the gifts from under the tree. When the weather would warm up in the spring, summer, and fall, Larry would fire up the BBQ and spend time with his family relishing in a meal along with stories of the good ol’ days. Until we meet again, “coming in loud and proud, hammering down in the big blue sky Catfish, over and out.”

Larry is survived by his children: Toni “Gracie” Lacey of Logan; Mike Parr of Nebraska; Clinton “Spark” Parr of Webster City; Travis “Spook” (Deena) Parr of Onawa; Holly “Smert” (Rodney) Regennitter of Holstein; and Larissa “Muff” (Patrick Kohn) Parr of Webster City; 14 grandchildren: Justin “Bud,” Shayla “Whirly Bird,” Rebecca “Marty,” Peyton “Smurfy,” Sawyer “Bozo,” Hannah “Smurfette,” Natasha “Skeeter,” Aaron “Frizz,” Clancy, Mike, Trevor, Caleb, Shantel, Kelby “Sally”; six great-grandchildren: Aubree “Sadie,” Camden, Regahn, Journee, Kadyn and Kinley; siblings: Paul Parr of Castana; Jack (Nora) Parr of Castana; LeRoy (Ponce) Peterson of Cleveland, Ohio; Roberta (Jerry) O’Dell of North Sioux City, S.D.; Bonnie Carlson of Ute; Dennis (Linda) McCall of Smithland; Mary Jane (William) Jacobson of Cedar Rapids; and Shirley (Eugene) Melby of Castana; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Flossie Parr and stepmother Louise Parr; his loving uncle and aunt who raised him Leland and Bernadine McCall; sisters Barbara Parr and Bernice Link.