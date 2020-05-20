Dr. Crippin: Seek help if you don’t feel good

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Regarding the story in the May 15 edition of The Storm Lake Times urging patients not to avoid seeing the doctor:

I want to make sure my comments were not taken to represent UnityPoint. My information on the reduction in patient visits is reflected in nationwide data and my colleagues in both UnityPoint and Mercy systems. I was representing myself as a private citizen and as Buena Vista County Medical Examiner the last 25 years.

I have been asked also by ER doctors to make a plea to the public that it is okay to come to the ER if having chest pain, stroke or other emergencies. I have seen already several deaths at home that were perhaps driven by a fear of seeking medical attention. I do not mean to suggest that social isolation is not a good idea in general as our county starts to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases. I also feel routine annual wellness visits and otherwise healthy visits can wait at this time. While face shields are used in the clinics, they make a terrible photo.

I apologize for any possible misrepresentation of UnityPoint. I encourage the reader to contact your primary care provider to determine if they have a need for an essential visit as only they can make this determination.

DR. DAVID CRIPPIN

Family physician, Storm Lake