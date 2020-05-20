Craig Williams for Senate

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I have been working in agriculture my entire life, first in international corporate roles and then as an entrepreneur based central Iowa. Through the years I have met a few individuals whom I have found to be highly knowledgeable, extremely intelligent, quietly humble and also possess a high degree of integrity. What is quite rare however, are the knowledgeable, intelligent, humble and high integrity individuals who also have the courage and inclination to run for public office. Craig Williams is one of those men.

I met Craig Williams in the early 80s when I transferred into Garst Seed Company. Craig was working as an IT professional, but even then, he seemed to have not only good IT intellect but also keen understanding of farmers and of agricultural business. Since that time, he advanced his career to lead two different seed companies as their general manager and president. Over most of the last decade Craig has been working as a consultant advising some of the largest and most sophisticated agricultural companies in the world on business strategy, operations and marketing, helping them to understand the true needs of farmers and other rural Iowans and what it takes to make those who rely on the farm economy profitable. The fact that he has been so successful at that endeavor is evidence of his competence and character.

Now more than ever, Iowa needs congressmen that have a deep understanding of farming and the business of agriculture. Iowa agriculture is challenged by urban forces, extreme environmental and personal interest groups, and those who would denigrate the character and motivations of the American farmer. Craig is the type of man that we need to combat those forces. His broad experience, deep understanding of agriculture, combined with solid character and high integrity is what I believe we need in our State Senate. I truly hope that the citizens of his district see the need we have for that type of experienced individual and send him to Des Moines where he can protect and promote the interests of rural Iowa and agriculture.

TRAY THOMAS

Founding Principal, The Context Network, Van Meter