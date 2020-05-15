Why coastal people know nothing about Iowa farmers

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

What you need is to get 60 Minutes and Frontline to come to your state and talk to farmers. It may seem like coastal states do not care about the rest of the country, but the fact is that major newspapers such as the New York Times and the Washington Post don’t devote resources to farm states.

People in the East and West know nothing about what farm people are going through. I recently Googled around to learn about ag exports to China and got the impression that Trump had restored everything back to normal. If I Google “ethanol” I get ads and dry statistics. The rains last year that prevented crops from going in were told to me only by friends in Michigan. Even the coronavirus outbreaks in the meatpacking industry are covered as a burger shortage.

Human beings naturally care about others facing trouble. Your state needs national TV coverage.

CARMEN REID

Sun City West, Ariz.