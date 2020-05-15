Congratulations to reader Cynthia Turner identified last week’s Whatchamacallit. “That is easy for me,” she emailed. “Lots of white and black ones. “Before going into the Catholic Church when I was a very young girl you needed to have a hat on or one of these lacy chapel veils on.” They were held in place with a couple of bobby pins. Do you have a Whatchamallit to stump our readers? Please send to dcullen@stormlake.com.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.