Published Friday, May 15, 2020
Congratulations to reader Cynthia Turner identified last week’s Whatchamacallit. “That is easy for me,” she emailed. “Lots of white and black ones. “Before going into the Catholic Church when I was a very young girl you needed to have a hat on or one of these lacy chapel veils on.” They were held in place with a couple of bobby pins. Do you have a Whatchamallit to stump our readers? Please send to dcullen@stormlake.com.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.