Mango-mania hits Storm Lake Hy-Vee

Published Friday, May 15, 2020
Cars backed up for blocks to get free mangoes
During the event, one bag containing 12 fresh mangos was distributed to approximately 600 customers who were in line for the giveaway. Product was safely loaded into customers’ vehicles to limit physical contact. And additional 100 boxes were delivered to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center.
