Larry Parr
Larry Eugene Parr, 73, of Battle Creek passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his residence.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 16, at 11 a.m., at Armstrong–Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton, with Pastor Harvey Hanson officiating. Due to COVID-19 state and federal mandated guidance on gatherings, social distancing practices will apply during the funeral service. Committal will take place at a later date in Grant Township Cemetery of rural Rodney.
