Joan Reed
Joan C. Reed, 86, of Lakeside died Monday, May 11, 2020 at her home.
Private family services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
