Iowa and COVID-19

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

According to Statista.com, as of May 10, Iowa has the 16th highest number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. per 100,000 population at 379/100k. This is an increase from one week ago with a projected peak still two to three weeks away.

Indiana is 17th at 366/100k

Ohio is 27th at 206/100k

Minnesota is 30th at 200/100k

Wisconsin is 34th at 176/100k

Missouri is 36th at 161/100k

Iowa is nowhere close to hitting the benchmarks that the federal coronavirus task force says states should meet before beginning the three-phase process of re-opening. These benchmarks include:

• A 14-day drop in the number of cases.

• A 14-day drop in the percentage of positive tests.

• Robust testing, contact tracing and treatment.

Plus, I have not seen any published COVID-19 test results for the corporate agricultural entities in Buena Vista County. Have they been tested? If not, why? Those results would affect how businesses, individuals, churches, school districts, hospitals, daycare facilities, special event committees, county supervisors and city councils make decisions.

Why has Governor Reynolds put CEOs in charge of health care for plant workers instead of OSHA or the Iowa Department of Public Health? How did that work out in Perry, Columbus Junction and Waterloo? 1,395 cases. One out of every six COVID-19 cases in Iowa involves a meatpacking worker. That does not count family members or other type of plant workers.

If President Trump and Governor Reynolds can demand workers must go to work in what has proven to be dangerous health conditions, then they can also demand testing and screening for all those workers with transparent results for communities.

Many plants have seen 16-58% of its workforce test positive so wouldn’t it be nice to know if Storm Lake/Buena Vista County has 40 cases, 400 cases or 1,400 cases of COVID-19?

Iowa just had its highest weekly increase in COVID-19 deaths over the last week.

It looks like it will take three months for Iowa to peak. How long will it take us to get back to zero cases? We need to get the economy going but we must be careful as we do not want a resurgence of COVID-19 and another shutdown. Governor Reynolds started to open up counties that had very few cases of COVID-19, but now central and western Iowa have increasing cases.

Governor Reynolds says we should reopen in a safe and responsible manner but has ignored the federal task force safety guidelines. Which data and metrics is she using? Anything less than full transparent testing and reporting of industrial plants would be unsafe and irresponsible for the workers and their communities.

JOHN BROSTAD

Storm Lake