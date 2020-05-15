Epic weekend

Jake and Amber Robertson of Aurelia and their children all scored tom turkeys the weekend of April 19. They were hunting in the Peterson/Cherokee area. The wild turkey season runs in four sessions between April 13-May 17. The first is only a few days long and the fourth, now taking place, lasts 18 days. From left: Taylor, Amber, Jake and Tegan Robertson.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.