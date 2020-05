The Buena Vista County Fair is holding a Drive-In Movie fundraiser Friday evening, May 15 at 8:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The movie Toy Story 4 will be projected on the back of the grandstand. BV County Fair and Storm Lake Radio are partnering to make this event possible.

