Monday: Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, asparagus and peaches

Tuesday: Hearty vegetable beef soup, corn bread, salad and ice box cookie

Wednesday: Stuffed pork loin, roasted red potatoes, steamed carrots and strawberries and bananas

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.