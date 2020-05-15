Craft and Learn with Witter Gallery

This weekend, the Witter Gallery will be producing their tenth live stream crafting video. The gallery is using Facebook to live stream fun and educational craft tutorials for children and adults. The videos are live streamed every Saturday at 12 p.m. on the gallery’s Facebook page, and can also be rewatched later.

