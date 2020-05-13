To voters of Iowa’s Sixth Senate District

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I am a voter in the sixth district and concerned about Iowa’s future. With Iowa just beginning the recovery from the coronavirus, there is no better time to keep the Senate in Republican hands. We have the opportunity to continue the fiscally conservative views of retiring Senator Mark Segebart with Craig Williams.

Craig and his family moved from Illinois to Manning in 1991. Craig has been involved in the seed business and today is self-employed as an agriculture industry business consultant having the time and energy to devote to Iowa’s needs at this critical time.

Craig has been involved in Iowa Republican politics for years at both the local and state level working with new candidates and our elected officials with his conservative values. Craig believes in fiscal responsibility and economic growth knowing that the state only gets its money from you and I, the taxpayer, and he will be responsible with your money. Craig is an advocate of government responsibility, understanding the need to take away burdensome regulations that hurt businesses and farmers alike. And Craig is proudly pro-life and will fight against government funding to Planned Parenthood and any other abortion providers.

Over the next several years we will face some of the most difficult times we have ever seen as we re-start our economy. The coronavirus has not only caused business on main street to close but has also decimated our farming community. Craig has the skills as a business owner involved in the farming industry to be at the forefront of the revitalization of our state.

Craig Williams is the candidate we need in the sixth district to continue the advances we've seen. Please vote for Craig Williams in the primary election on June 2.

BARNEY BORNHOFT

Carroll