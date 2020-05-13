Thanks for your support

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Kelli Rogowski from National Endowment for the Arts writes that “the arts matter because they allow us to express ourselves and illustrate the world around us in a different light, helping us to gain understanding, build communities, and give hope.” In a time where community, hope and an understanding of our world may seem in short supply, art is more important than ever.

People are making crafts with their families, challenges encouraging people to recreate classic works of art at home are trending, and many independent artists have even reported increased art sales.

The staff and board at Witter Gallery are thrilled to see an increased interest in art in the Storm Lake community, and we want to take this time to encourage people to continue to support and enjoy the arts even after this crisis is over.

Witter Gallery staff have been working hard to provide our community with access to art during the current pandemic by giving out kits with craft supplies, making weekly art instruction videos (available to view on our Facebook page), and sharing the exhibit we had on display in April virtually. When the gallery is once again open to the public, we will return to hosting monthly events that are affordable or even free to encourage community members to create their own work, connect with other creative people and be inspired by the work of professional artists.

An average month at Witter Gallery usually includes a new exhibit, a free meet and greet with the artist, an adult workshop, two all ages classes and two classes for younger children. Our monthly classes are a great place to explore your creative side in a relaxed setting, no matter your age or level of art experience.

Additionally, throughout the year, we host events like a Halloween party, craft activities for children at Star Spangled Spectacular and a Summer Art camp where children can play games, make crafts and learn about art. At our Summer Art Camp, we teach children about historical art movements and important contemporary artists, and children often come back for their second year of camp still remembering things they learned in the first year.

Our exhibit calendar this year is diverse and varied; featuring ceramics, paintings, quilts; artwork created as locally as Newell and as distantly as Haiti; exhibits that classify as grunge, abstract and folk art. While you might not enjoy every month’s exhibit, each one will show you a different person’s perspective on the world.

We at Witter Gallery are honored to be able to provide people with some relaxation and fun during this difficult time, but please don’t forget that we’re here year round, working to share art with our community in as many ways as possible.

Once again, thank you to our members, our artists and our community for all your support, and a special shout out to the Storm Lake newspapers for continually publishing information about our exhibits and events.

KACEE BAKER

Witter Gallery