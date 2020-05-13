Storm Lake grad awarded Mary Settle Sharp Award

For her courses in art history, Elizabeth Perrill, a 1994 Storm Lake High School graduate and currently associate professor at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG), was awarded the Mary Settle Sharp Award for Teaching Excellence. This award is granted annually to one Tenure-Track faculty member at UNCG, a university with approximately 790 full-time faculty.

