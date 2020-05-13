Sheriff warns of scam

Published Wednesday, May 13, 2020
The Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office recently received a report of a scam in the area.
A resident reported that she had received a call from someone claiming to be from Verizon. The caller asked for the last four numbers of her social security number, and once the numbers were provided, the call was ended.
