Ricklefs named vice president at Central Bank

Central Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Matt Ricklefs to vice president. Matt joined Central Bank in 2012 as IT Coordinator after five years of web design and development experience in the communications industry. In 2015, Matt was promoted to assistant vice president, IT coordinator/security officer and now leads the client services department.

