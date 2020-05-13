Lumen Media to replace Catholic Globe

After a 67-year history of providing Catholic news and teaching in print media, The Globe will disappear. In the May 7 issue of the Diocese of Sioux City newspaper, it was announced by Media Director/Editor Dawn Prosser the last Catholic Globe will be printed May 21, 2020 and it will be renamed The Lumen as of June 4. The newspaper office will be transformed into The Lumen Media office.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.