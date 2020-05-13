Janet Brabec, 80, of Fonda died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Private family services were held Friday, May 8, with burial in St. Columbkille Catholic Cemetery in Varina. The family requests that memorials be given in her name. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Janet Elaine Brabec, the daughter of Elmer and Marian (Olgesby) Garberding, was born on Oct. 16, 1939 in Storm Lake.

Jan attended grade school at Zion Lutheran and Albert City High School. She earned her high school diploma in 1957. After high school, she earned an associate’s degree. Jan then spent 30 years working as a nurse’s aide.

On Dec. 28, 1963, Jan was united in marriage to Kenneth J. Brabec at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Varina. The couple was blessed with four children: Patrick, Michael, Sharon and Kathy.

Some of her hobbies include golfing, fishing, bowling and reading. Above all, she loved spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Kenneth Brabec of Fonda; children: Pat (Angie) Brabec of Newell; Mike Brabec of Fonda; Sharon (Scott) Voss of Albert City; Kathy (Gary) Mohr of Holstein; brothers: Roger (Sandy) Garberding, Ronnie Garberding, Pete (Val) Garberding, Dave (Cindy) Garberding, Paul (Julie) Garberding, Scott Garberding; grandchildren: Kelly (Kory) Petzenhauser, Tyler (Leslee) Reiter, Justin (Hali) Reiter, Brooke (Jeremy) Kent, Kailee Brabec, Bryan Brabec, Mareni Brabec, Jordan Voss, Haley Voss, Cody Voss, Joshua (Erin) Mohr, Jadyn (Stephen) Huber; 14 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jack and Michael Garberding; and her parents-in-law, Joe and Olga Brabec.