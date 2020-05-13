Hansen steps down

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I want the people of Buena Vista County and more to know that I have resigned from the position of office manager for the Buena Vista County Historical Society/ Museum in Storm Lake. I will truly miss so many that I have worked with and for. After the loss of Mr. Jim Kennedy, the board president last year and then my husband, Otis, my life has changed dramatically. I have enjoyed my time at the museum, meeting and making new friends from all over the United States, and even other countries. I will miss the opportunity and the fun of just being involved and working with museum members, board members and other county museum representatives connected to the many different activities of the museum.

I thank everyone who assisted, visited and especially certain weekly members for stopping in and offering their support and assistance. I also thank the other county museum contact people for their support and friendship. Believe me, I will truly miss so many people; members of the museum, the Storm Lake newspaper contacts, volunteers, board members and those visiting from all over Iowa and the U.S.

MARLENE HANSEN

Newell