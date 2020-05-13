Eliason for District 11

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I am writing in support of Jim Eliason’s candidacy in the Democratic primary for the Iowa Statehouse District 11 seat. I have known Jim since 2002, first as a colleague in the School of Science at Buena Vista University.

Jim’s background is in biology and chemistry, and he has taught genetics, immunology and chemistry. In this time of pandemic and climate change, we need to elect representatives who understand science, can critically evaluate scientific publications and data, and can explain scientific findings to colleagues and the public.

Jim Eliason is currently Buena Vista County Democratic chair, and he has been active in Iowa Democratic politics since his retirement. He has worked on Get Out the Vote (GOTV) and on platforms and rules to make them clear and workable. As well as being a professional scientist, Jim spent years testing environmental water as an IOWATER volunteer for the DNR.

For these reasons, I believe Dr. Eliason is the best candidate to represent Buena Vista and Sac counties in the Iowa Statehouse.

CAROLYN ASHBAUGH

Sac City