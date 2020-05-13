Car a total loss

A Kia Sorento was totaled in a one-car accident Thursday, May 7 at 1:15 p.m. southwest of Alta. The driver of the SUV, Patriona Haynes of Storm Lake, 19, was transported via ambulance to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center upon complaints of possible injuries. Haynes was not ejected from the vehicle when she lost control and ran into the ditch along C63 about a half-mile west of the intersection of C63 and M31. Times photo by Dolores Cullen

