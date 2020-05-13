Campsites reopening

Published Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Sunrise has 50 slots for rent
Following the guidelines of Governor Reynolds’ May 6 Proclamation, Sunrise Campground in Storm Lake opened May 8. As noted in the Governor’s guidelines, social distancing is required to minimize the possibility of community spread of COVID-19. Guidance from the Iowa Department of Health and Center for Disease Control will be followed.
