BVCT events postponed to 2021

Buena Vista Community Theatre has made the difficult decision to postpone their summer 2020 main stage production of “Little Shop of Horrors” until June 2021. Their youth program, Next Generation Theatre will also be postponed until summer 2021. BVCT will offer some virtual activities for youth and teens starting in June.

