VBS-to-Go in Rembrandt May 13

Published Friday, May 8, 2020
Ready to Go for VBS? The date is Wednesday, May 13 and the drive-by is 4-6 pm, to pick up materials at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 107 N. Broadway in Rembrandt. The VBS@Home packets will include Bible story, crafts, games, puzzles, music, science and snacks.
Call 712-286-5579 with questions or to arrange another pickup time.
