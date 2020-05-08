UnityPoint Health requests all patients begin wearing masks or face coverings

Patients, visitors encouraged to bring their own masks

To help prevent further spread of COVID-19 in our communities, UnityPoint Health is requesting everyone who enters our hospitals, clinics and facilities to wear masks or face coverings. Starting Wednesday, May 6, staff, patients and visitors will be encouraged to wear their own personal cloth mask or face covering upon entering a UnityPoint Health facility.

Infants and young children under the age of two do not need to wear a mask because often, masks don’t fit properly, and young children struggle to keep them on without touching them.

To conserve surgical masks and other PPE for healthcare workers, UnityPoint Health is asking patients and visitors to partner with us by bringing their own masks as part of their regular routine. “As we continue to practice social distancing, everyone should get in the habit of keeping a mask or face covering with you at all times,” said Dr. Megan Romine, DO. “These face coverings help protect patients, healthcare workers and the community at large.”

Based on availability, some locations may be able to provide masks for patients and visitors that don’t have one. However, facilities with high patient volume may not be able to accommodate everyone who doesn’t have a mask.

For information on how to make no-sew masks or if you’d like to donate masks, please visithttps://www.unitypoint.org/help.