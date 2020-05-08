Surviving the storm

EDITORIAL

BY ART CULLEN

Everyone wants to know how this shakes out on the other side of that curve, whenever that might be. We’re on pins and needles here in Storm Lake watching and wondering and wishing we knew. One week the reports are that there are few, if any, virus problems at the Perry pork plant. The next week you have 730 cases, at least. Since no mass testing has been done here, we have no idea how many cases are floating around — hundreds, presumably — and it’s impossible to know where we are on that curve. We can’t know what the damage might entail in this vacuum of information.

We do know that the nation is committed to keeping the meat flowing to grocery stores no matter what. That suggests Storm Lake is in relatively good stead. But the idea of pushing through without widespread testing, despite improvements in workplace safety, presents a host of implications of how the virus could hobble this plant and overwhelm the community as it has others.

That’s what we think of first. It colors everything about how Storm Lake moves forward. Are we safe?

Many restaurants and other businesses that could open have declined, the owners like most of us wary of where we are. They no doubt understand that customers or worshippers may not be eager to gather just yet. Everyone is playing it cool, which is good. We are giving each other distance, for the most part, and following the masking requests. And we are all itching to get back together somehow beyond a video chat.

Buena Vista University is resplendent in color and empty. President Josh Merchant says they’re busy beavers planning for a full fall schedule, including sports. Of course, he said the university will consult local and state health authorities about how to proceed. Things can change in a matter of days, as we have painfully learned. Fortunately, Buena Vista was a pioneer in online education and will figure out a way to serve students if on-campus plans have to change. Our hearts go out to the students and staff, and the trustees as they try to navigate. Private colleges were in the fight of their lives before the virus. Buena Vista is stronger than most. But Iowa’s unique network of private institutions of higher education, from Sioux City to Davenport, is in danger. It’s a problem the state has ignored for decades. It’s a national crisis as well — we need a coordinated relief package to keep our diverse higher education network alive. It is an economic engine in Iowa. Buena Vista helps define Storm Lake. Certainly, Buena Vista needs all the support that we can give right now.

Our rural health care complex, likewise, is threatened. Rural hospitals were on the brink before the virus and now are bleeding cash. UnityPoint, which manages our county hospital and owns two physician clinics, recently saw a proposed merger with Sanford Health of South Dakota crash on the shoals from unexplained ill winds during the due diligence period. UnityPoint’s CEO left within the past couple weeks to pursue other interests. Every local health care system has been hammered without elective surgeries and patients who are paranoid about entering a health care center. Their no-pays will explode as the unemployed lose their health insurance. The national system is under-funded and in cardiac arrest, crying for universal health coverage. It will come. It is the only way to support full access to health care, to rebuild a long-underfunded public health systems, to straighten out the fiscal mess of Medicaid, and to relieve a growing burden on the property tax base from a stressed mental health system. Meantime, the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees no doubt is keeping a close eye on this rapidly evolving disaster. We have built a strong regional health complex that is a cornerstone of our economy. It could be undone as the financial underpinnings of the national system frays under stress. Local systems need immediate relief in the next Congressional package. And we need to protect our county-owned hospital.

Local government needs relief, too. Sales taxes tanked. The hotel-motel tax, too. Agland valuations are down after years of weak commodity prices. The tourist season is questionable at best. King’s Pointe Resort will need help. So will local restaurants and bars. The council is doing what it can. Small grants have been doled out to small businesses. The marina operator caught a much-needed rent break this week — that’s a hopeful sign of cooperation. And, it does not appear that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will allow states or local government to simply go broke — bankrupt, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested — in the next relief package. That gives us some measure of confidence.

A lot of dark clouds float on our horizon. But remember that Storm Lake is fairly well positioned to recover if we are aware of the challenges and have a plan to attack them. We need stronger leadership from our legislators and governor in keeping workers safe and whole, we need careful analysis on local boards and commissions, and we need to lobby our leaders to deliver systems that can provide us with stability and security going forward. We aren’t there yet. But there are encouraging signs. Tyson is making efforts to keep workers safe and move product. Buena Vista is planning for every possibility. The city council is showing forbearance and support for businesses. Schools are reaching out to students to keep them learning. There is real movement toward universal health care and public health systems. And, there is an election in November through which we can get real leadership again.