Not Williams for Iowa Senate

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Just got my May 1 edition of the Storm Lake Times, saw the ad for Craig Williams for Iowa Senate, and must ask: Does this man understand the role of a legislator in our democratic system of government?

Sorry, but “defending unborn babies,” “honoring those who have served in uniform” and “praying” for anything most certainly are not part of the job description. The role of a legislator is to enact laws, preferably laws that are based on sound policy and designed to improve or give sensible order to the lives of all citizens. A legislator should not get bogged down with special interests and partisan causes.

Mr. Williams’ ad states in five places that he is going to “fight” or “fight hard.” Instead, how about going to the statehouse to “promote” and “advocate” for laws that will improve the lives of Iowans in education, environment, health care and infrastructure?

I’m a native of Storm Lake and I care about my home state. I hope the voters in Buena Vista County have other choices for representation in the state senate.

CAROLYN VEEHOFF WOLSKI

St. Paul, Minn.