From left: A matching headband makes Marie Colon’s a head-turner. This one, made by Corbet Butler’s grandmother, has a down home vibe with hearts and cows. The big bows on Casey Nebitt’s make a statement. TIMES photos by DOLORES CULLEN

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.