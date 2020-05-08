Mask tree
A new type of tree called a mask tree was spotted at the house just west of the Harker House. The masks are free.
Police offer masks, too
The Storm Lake Police Department has free face masks in the entryway to the office. You can pick them up 24 hours a day, seven days a week for free. Wearing a mask in public can help stop the spread of COVID-19.
