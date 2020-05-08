Iowa’s wind energy success story not over yet

BY BILL MENNER

A lot has happened since 1983. That’s not surprising – 37 years is a long time. But when it comes to energy – and an inherent reluctance to try new things – change comes slowly. That’s why the recent news that energy generation from wind in Iowa now surpasses that of coal is surprising. Then again, in a state that helped drive the biofuels industry, it may be a sign of the state’s innovation and pragmatism.

1983 was the year then-Governor Terry Branstad signed a renewable energy mandate, the first of its kind in the nation. Even though the mandate wasn’t implemented or enforced until 1997, that initial indication of Iowa’s commitment to renewables was significant. And it sent a message that the winds of change had begun to blow.

Over the past three decades, Iowa has been among the leaders nationwide in renewable energy generation. A new report from the American Wind Energy Association found that Iowa installed a record amount of wind power in 2019. Now, wind provides more than 40% of the state’s total generation. That’s enough energy to power 2.4 million American homes.

But it’s not just the power that’s being generating that is impacting Iowa. It’s the economic benefit of the eleven manufacturers building parts for and maintenance of the 5,000+ turbines now evident across the state. Iowa, primarily rural parts of the state, have seen almost $20 billion in wind-related capital investments through last year. And that has generated a windfall for cities, counties and school districts – tax payments in excess of $61 million. That money is being used for roads, bridges, schools and other infrastructure.

And the economic development impacts don’t stop there. There are almost 10,000 Iowans employed in the wind industry, supporting new opportunities for the rural workforce while adding students to school districts and spouses to other, often small-town, economies.

Perhaps most important, during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing trade-related challenges, the wind industry pays $69 million annually to farmers and landowners for land leases. Those land stewards also see a positive environmental impact from their leases, reductions in fossil-fuel usage and carbon-dioxide emissions – the equivalent of 2.7 million fewer cars on our roads. Wind also helped preserve 7.1 billion gallons of water that would have been otherwise consumed.

There are broad discussions underway among experts, business leaders, economic developers and elected officials related to Iowa’s future, the viability of small towns and the recruitment/retention of good-paying jobs. There are also parallel conversations about climate change, the environment and the protection of ecosystems that are uniquely Iowa. Rarely does renewable energy emerge as a solution to all of the above. But it’s clear that wind is worth multiple billions of dollars to the state economy.

It was good public policy, dating back to 1983, that got us to where we are today – an acknowledged national leader in energy innovation. It’s a big day when wind overtakes coal. But what Iowa needs now is a continued pursuit of policy that encourages renewable energy investment while also removing barriers to project developments.

While this milestone is notable, we can’t stop here. Policymakers need to extend renewable energy tax credits, reduce regulatory burden that could hinder further project development, and work to modernize the aging electric grid for increased transmission capacity and greater resiliency. That will position the industry, our country and our state for new growth. And we, the Iowans, need to take ownership of the wind energy success story and help push it forward.

Bill Menner is the executive director of the Iowa Rural Development Council.