Insect webinars available for free

Published Friday, May 8, 2020
During the month of May, the Xerces Society will hold a series of webinars highlighting some of the fascinating insects we encounter every day. You can register for the short classes which will be held every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. or catch up with them as recordings later on the Xerces YouTube channel.
Bumble Bees: Charismatic Megafauna of the Backyard Safari
