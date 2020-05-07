Janet Brabec

Janet Brabec, 80, of Fonda died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Private family services will be held on Friday, May 8, with burial in St. Columbkille Catholic Cemetery in Varina. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

