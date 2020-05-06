We read the act

EDITORIAL

BY ART CULLEN

An unfamiliar phone number rang. We answered out of sheer boredom, welcoming even a call for an extended warranty on the car. Turns out it was a retired government official who was intimately involved with reauthorizing the Defense Production Act through its various iterations since 1950. That’s the act President Trump imposed in ordering food processing plants to remain open, that workers must show up regardless of risk, and purportedly waiving liabilities.

The voice walked us through the provisions. Most important, regarding ordering workers to report to a facility without sufficient safeguards against the coronavirus, our source said: “It’s not covered. The authority to order people to go to work is simply not in there. It says that the industries shall be protected. But Congress never gave the authority to order people into work.”

He encouraged us to read the act, passed in the Korean Conflict (that technically still exists). So we did. Section One, which grants authority, says nothing about the power to order someone to work. Here is what it does say:

“The President is authorized (1) to require that performance under contracts or orders (other than contracts of employment) which he deems necessary or appropriate to promote the national defense shall take priority over performance under any other contract or order, and, for the purpose of assuring such priority, to require acceptance and performance of such contracts or orders in preference to other contracts or orders by any person he finds to be capable of their performance, and (2) to allocate materials, services, and facilities in such manner, upon such conditions, and to such extent as he shall deem necessary or appropriate to promote the national defense. ”

Note that it specifically exempts the enforcement or waiver of employment contracts, which defines the relationship between employer and employee.

The other two sections allow the government to guarantee that they will buy products from the affected industries, and allow the government to stop the sale of a critical industry to a foreign concern (selling Tyson to Chinese-owned Smithfield, for example).

The act does allow for limited liabilities but in no way exempts employers from workers compensation or claims of gross negligence in workplace safety in state courts. This is a view shared by both plaintiff and workers comp attorneys with whom we spoke, and it is the view of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. It is precisely why Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is insisting that liability waivers for corporations must be included in any new relief legislation. Even then, it would seem that the 10th Amendment reserving certain rights to states would bar contradicting federal legislation. Congress cannot usurp state judicial processes. Neither can the President.

The President’s lack of authority under any measure to order workers into potentially unsafe conditions precipitated Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to warn workers that if they did not report to work when an infected workplace reopens their unemployment benefits will cease. This is an acknowledgement that the President’s order has no teeth.

The President does have the authority through OSHA and the USDA to order any number of safety standards on the industry, such as protective gear or slowing down line speeds for all plants to keep workers properly spaced. But the federal and state governments for years ignored warnings about potential pandemics. They refuse to impose regulations but ask for voluntary compliance. Further, Buena Vista County has access to just 200 tests issued through the state to detect coronavirus. They are necessarily used first on health care and nursing home employees. There aren’t nearly enough for people working in critical industries like meatpacking or groceries. That is just a sheer failure. It also is a failure that protective equipment like masks and suits were not manufactured when we had ample warning. Now workers are ordered to pay the price.

The federal government should impose a regimen of regulation and provide sufficient resources to keep our food processing and distribution system open and functioning. All officials should keep worker safety as their priority. That’s the whole point of this pandemic response, after all. The safer meatpacking workers are, the safer we all are. The government should give critical industries the support they need, not empty promises with no foundation in the law. Workers will be relieved, as will communities, and the government will have kept the meatpacking industry whole. That is how this is supposed to work. Trump is not Tito, and the governor is no agent of an emperor. This is still a democratic federal Republic. We should act like one and quit trying to fool the public all the time.