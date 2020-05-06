Use the trails responsibly

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The Storm Lake community is blessed to have beautiful parks and the Lake Trail which passes through them. The trail is used daily through all seasons by our citizens and visitors from other locales. With spring and summer, activity on our trails significantly increases, with walkers and bikers alike making use of the trail system. I use our trail system daily, both as a walker and a biker. My time in the parks is refreshing and uplifting. However, I find we all need a reminder on the common courtesies of trail use in general and with COVID-19 affecting our lives.

As a walker, please be careful when wearing earbuds or headphones. It is very important that you can still hear “outside” sounds. As a biker, I will call out my approach and ring my bicycle bell. You need to be able to hear that for your safety and for mine. Please step off the sidewalk and allow bicyclists/skaters to pass by you. It is more dangerous for wheels to go off and on the pavement than for you to step over. Remember, you have to hear the bicyclist’s/skater’s warning. Check your headphone volume and be aware of your surroundings at all times.

Walkers who are sharing time with a pet on the trail system need to remember to keep that pet leashed. Even the most well-behaved pet can be distracted by wildlife or strange sounds. Others walking pets that are leashed don’t want encounters with unleashed pets. Their leashed animal is helpless in the encounter, and the walker doesn’t want to engage with that unleashed/unfamiliar animal.

Those that are using bicycles/skates, etc. also need to be courteous to walkers. When behind walkers, always announce your presence. Teach your children to do the same. Call out to signal the side on which you will pass the walker, “on your left”— and use a bell or horn to signal your presence. The walker should move off the sidewalk to the right so that you can pass safely on the sidewalk on the left side. Always remember that walkers don’t know you are behind them. Tell them so they have plenty of time to acknowledge you with appropriate action. Consider social distancing as you make your announcement. Can you stay six feet behind/ beside the party you are passing? Remind and monitor children who are riding to maintain that six feet distance for everyone’s benefit.

Let’s all continue to use our trail system, greeting all we meet with a friendly Storm Lake hello. Connect with nature, get some sunshine and exercise. Use the trail system responsibly and courteously so that all may enjoy their experience to the fullest.

BARBARA WELLS

Storm Lake