Unique single-family graduations at N-F considered

Published Wednesday, May 6, 2020
If the Centers for Disease Control’s social distancing guidelines are still in place on May 17 – the scheduled day for Newell-Fonda High School graduation – single family commencement ceremonies for each graduate will be held.
“We came up with the idea through conversations with other schools and staff,” said superintendent Jeff Dicks.
