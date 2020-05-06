Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake conducted a social distance-friendly service last Sunday evening at 7 p.m. in the church’s parking lot. Pastor Bradley Ketcham conducted the service, which attracted 42 people. Participants sat in cars or in lawn chairs spaced at least six feet apart. A family sat picnic-style on a blanket and some stood, according to the pastor. “We read Holy Scripture, sang hymns and prayed the prayers of the Church.”

