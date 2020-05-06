Iowa Lakes Electric Members Charitable Foundation awards funds to eight local hospitals

Published Wednesday, May 6, 2020
The Iowa Lakes Electric Members Charitable Foundation awards a total of $12,000 to eight local hospitals within Iowa Lakes Electric Cooperative’s service territory. The foundation awarded each hospital $1,500 as a thank you to them and their staff for being there for our communities during these unsettling times.
