Governor Reynolds’ virus response

Published Wednesday, May 6, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I see Iowa is #35 in virus cases per 100,000 population. For a new governor being ahead of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Missouri, all midwest states, and Iowa with the heavy meat, I don't think she deserves that criticism. It sounds partisan.

HOWARD HATLELID

Storm Lake

