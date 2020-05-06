Governor Reynolds’ virus response
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
I see Iowa is #35 in virus cases per 100,000 population. For a new governor being ahead of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Missouri, all midwest states, and Iowa with the heavy meat, I don't think she deserves that criticism. It sounds partisan.
HOWARD HATLELID
Storm Lake
