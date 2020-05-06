FISHING REPORT

Black Hawk Lake: The outdoor walkway on the fish house structure in Town Bay is open to anglers; the indoor portion of the structure remains closed to the public due to physical distancing guidelines. Look for the bite to pick up as temperatures warm and fish move close to shore. Yellow perch is good. Anglers are catching perch in Town Bay. Sorting is needed, but keepers are 8-10 inches. Black crappie is fair.

